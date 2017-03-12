Friends Organize Efforts To Help Family Of Man Who Died During Fishing Trip

March 12, 2017 10:18 PM
DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Friends of the family of a man who died during a fishing trip last week organized efforts to help the family endure the tragedy.

Matthew Meinert’s body was found Friday after he had disappeared in Denton Creek Monday

Matthew and his son Oliver vanished after a fishing trip Monday.

2-year-old Oliver was found alive in the woods near the creek Tuesday morning.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, Matthew was killed after being struck by a boat propeller.

Friends of the Meinert family decided to take action and organize acts of kindness to help the grieving family.

Stephanie Neill, a family friend and neighbor, helped organize a meal train for Matthew’s wife Autumn and Oliver.

The goal was to make sure the Meinert family was fed.

Neill showed CBS 11 the meal train calendar that many neighborhood residents signed up for. The calendar is filled up for the next two weeks.

“Heartwarming to know that these people are not only making dinner for themselves and their household,” Neill said. “But they’re also making dinner for someone else.

With tables stacked with food made with love, Neill and the community look to utilize the healing power of a hot meal to help the family get through a trying time.

Another friend also organized a GoFundMe page for the Meinert family and it has already raised over $10,000 as donations continue to pour in.

