Veterans Replace Vandalized Memorial Brick With New Strength

THE COLONY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Colony police want the public’s help finding who is responsible for vandalizing a veterans memorial. A local veteran is speaking out about the crime that targeted his memorial brick and is showing people how he and the veterans community are fighting back.

Sunday was the first time since the American Legion discovered the vandalism that Pete Turner had a new memorial brick in place, and thanks to the help of a fellow veteran, this one will be a lot harder to desecrate.

Of the hundreds of bricks that honor veterans in The Colony’s Five Star Complex, whoever vandalized the veteran plaza only targeted one.

“Just to find out that it was gone was just… it was a punch to the stomach is what it was,” Army veteran Pete Turner said.

He can’t be sure, but Turner suspects it may have been his vocal support of President Donald Trump that made his brick a target.

“And it did step on some toes here in town, and as we’ve seen in society nowadays political beliefs can lead to assaults. They can lead to property damage, but even then, I never thought that a place like this would be affected by it,” Turner said.

After Turner contacted police, he asked around for help repairing the damage.

While they had only met briefly before, it was a member of his own American Legion post who volunteered to reinforce a new brick.

“It just goes to show you that no matter what you do to a veteran, we always come back stronger and better to support each other and our community,” fellow veteran Brent Wilkerson said.

After welding together an anchor and attaching it to the new brick, the two veterans returned to the memorial to lay concrete and install a new tribute to Turner’s service.

It’s one that future vandals will be hard pressed to remove.

“Triumphant. I feel like they didn’t beat us. Actually, you know it’s like Brent said earlier, we come back stronger,” Turner said.