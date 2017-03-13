Announcement Set After $435M Powerball Jackpot Claimed

March 13, 2017 6:04 AM
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hoosier Lottery officials aren’t saying yet whether the holder of a $435.3 million Powerball ticket sold in Indiana last month will speak publicly about the jackpot.

The lottery has scheduled a Monday afternoon news conference in Indianapolis after announcing Friday a winner had claimed the February 22 jackpot. That ticket for the 10th largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history was sold at a convenience store in Lafayette, about 50 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Lottery spokesman Dennis Rosebrough declined to say whether winner or a representative will speak. Indiana law allows jackpot prizes to be claimed by a limited liability corporation or legal trust.

A central Indiana couple who won a Mega Millions jackpot worth $536 million last July remained anonymous by claiming the money though a limited liability company.

