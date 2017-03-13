“Frustrated” Vendors Testify In John Wiley Price Corruption Trial

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The federal corruption trial for Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price continued today with testimony from a vendor who said she grew frustrated when her bids for work didn’t get passed Price.
Kate Connolly, who in 2007 was with the IT company Unisys, said that “shockingly” her company finally won a contract with the County to provide inmate phone service at the jails, but it came after two failed attempts at other contracts.
The long-time commissioner and his executive assistant, Dapheny Fain, are in a federal courtroom, both charged with corruption, bribery and tax fraud. Nealy is charged as a co-conspirator, but is scheduled to be tried later.
Price’s and Fain’s trial is now in its third week, filled with technical data and complex financial transactions, all captured in dozens of file boxes that adorn the courtroom.
