Texas Teachers Head To Austin To Lobby Lawmakers

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Teachers from across Texas will spend the first day of their Spring Break lobbying lawmakers in Austin. There is a group traveling from Dallas on Monday, boarding a bus and taking a field trip to the State Capitol, to join other teachers from all over the state.

The trip has become a biennial event where teachers voice their concerns to state legislators. Educators this year are worried about the privatization of schools through vouchers, something that is being pushed by the nation’s new education secretary, Betsy DeVos.

Paying for public schools has been an issue in the State Legislature this year. There is now a bill in the House that would pump an extra $1.6 billion into classrooms. The bill’s Republican sponsor, Rep. Dan Huberty from Houston, stated that kids cannot wait for much-needed changes to how funding is distributed.

But the Senate has shown little interest in tackling school finance. Instead, it has been focused on offering vouchers to families who want to pull their children from public schools and send them to private or religious schools.

Rena Honea is president of the Alliance/AFT union. She said that vouchers do not work, because they are not big enough and often leave a financial burden for parents. She wants to see lawmakers support public education and restore funding for it to a previous level seen back in 2003.

“It’s important that they listen to the people that are on the front lines every day in those classrooms, in those schools working with our children and working with the students that are going to be our future leaders,” added Honea.

The group from Dallas — including teachers, parents, students and community members — plan to leave on Monday morning for a meeting with lawmakers. They will then hold a rally on the steps of the State Capitol. That rally is scheduled for noon on Monday. About 2,000 people are expected to be in attendance.