Fort Worth Officer Accused Of Sexual Assault Resigns

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth police officer accused of having sex with a 16-year-old boy he met through Craigslist has resigned.

David Brintnell, 43, was arrested earlier this month by Arlington police.

He was charged with sexual assault of a child under the age of 17.

According to an affidavit, the victim told police that he sneaked out of his house early that morning to meet Brintnell at his apartment where they had a sexual encounter.

Phone records also showed that Brintnell and the victim called each other the same day.

Brintnell admitted to responding to Craigslist ads but declined to answer additional questioning according to the affidavit.

The victim told police he had met several men through a Craigslist ad he posted and that he told the men he was 18, not 16.

Brintnell was arrested on March 2. He posted a $50,000 bond and was released from jail the same day.

He was placed on restrictive duty once the department found out about the accusations.

The department did not have a comment about the situation.