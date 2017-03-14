Homeless Students Enjoy Camp On Spring Break

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Midlothian (CBSDFW.COM) – One-hundred-twenty homeless children from throughout North Texas are spending their spring break horseback riding, zip lining and taking part in cowboy story telling at the Hoblitzelle Ranch in Midlothian.

They’re treated to a week of fun by the Hope Supply, Co., an organization that does advocacy work for homeless children. Hope Supply has also teamed up with several like-minded organizations to make the “Cowboy Camp” a reality.

“When people think about homelessness they think about the guy on the street…they forget sometime there are kids in this situation,” said Brenda Cannon of Hope Supply.

She estimates some 1,100 kids in North Texas are classified as being homeless.

The majority of the kids at the “Cowboy Camp” are currently living in shelter or transitional housing centers.

Nikeyya Dixon, 13, is one of the kids at the camp this year and said, “When I came here I did things I have never done before.”

The organizers hope next year they can invite even more children to take part in “Cowboy Camp”.