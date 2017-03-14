Winter Storm Stella Impacting DFW Spring Break Travel

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Winter Storm Stella, the powerful nor’easter in the northeast, is having an effect on travelers and airlines at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

It’s the height of Spring Break and while some people are taking their chances with the possibility of getting marooned in another city, others are finding themselves stuck at DFW.

Scattered across airport flight boards cancellations are listed in blue. At lunchtime on Tuesday there were a number of cancelled flights to New York, Boston, and Philadelphia. Airline passengers had been encouraged to rebook their flights ahead of today.

The late-winter storm has slammed parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Nearly 200,000 lost power from Virginia northward, schools have been closed and drivers are being advised to stay off roads.

Some towns in Pennsylvania had some 16 inches of snow before 9 a.m. The federal government gave a three-hour delayed arrival for non-emergency employees in Washington, D.C.

As some airlines across the country scramble to resume normal operations, a couple from Grand Rapids, Michigan found themselves stranded at DFW Airport. They were supposed to leave Dallas around 11 a.m. — they’re now hoping to catch a 3 p.m. flight.

“We’ll be fine,” said stranded traveler Lois Hawley. “We’ve never been stranded before. But we’re used to bad weather in Michigan. We go with the flow and will be fine with that.”

Airlines are letting passengers change their travel plans, free of charge. Passengers who have any flexibility in their schedules are being asked to give them a call.