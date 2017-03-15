CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Another Dallas Resident Comes Forward About Trouble With 911 System

March 15, 2017 9:51 PM By J.D. Miles
Filed Under: 911 Call, City Of Dallas, David Taffet, ghost calls, T-Mobile

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – Another Dallas resident has come forward to blame the city’s troubled 911 system for their loved one’s death.

David Taffet attended the City Hall news conference on the 911 problems as a reporter with Dallas Voice.

But his question to the mayor was deeply personal because he says 911 wasn’t working when his husband Brian Cross stopped breathing in their Dallas home last week.

Taffet said he got a recording telling him to hold for 20 minutes after initially being disconnected.

When he finally got a call taker on the line it took only three minutes for paramedics to arrive.

But it was too late and Cross died at the hospital.

Taffet left the news conference not satisfied with the city’s response.

He wonders if his problems getting through to 911 on the night of March 6 contributed to his husbands death.

The couple were married last summer and planned to spend the rest of their lives together.

“It’s possible if we had just gotten to Parkland an hour earlier that all of this just would’ve happened at Parkland. It’s just I know I couldn’t save him,” said Taffet.

More from J.D. Miles
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia