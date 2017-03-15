Another Dallas Resident Comes Forward About Trouble With 911 System

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – Another Dallas resident has come forward to blame the city’s troubled 911 system for their loved one’s death.

David Taffet attended the City Hall news conference on the 911 problems as a reporter with Dallas Voice.

But his question to the mayor was deeply personal because he says 911 wasn’t working when his husband Brian Cross stopped breathing in their Dallas home last week.

Taffet said he got a recording telling him to hold for 20 minutes after initially being disconnected.

When he finally got a call taker on the line it took only three minutes for paramedics to arrive.

But it was too late and Cross died at the hospital.

Taffet left the news conference not satisfied with the city’s response.

He wonders if his problems getting through to 911 on the night of March 6 contributed to his husbands death.

The couple were married last summer and planned to spend the rest of their lives together.

“It’s possible if we had just gotten to Parkland an hour earlier that all of this just would’ve happened at Parkland. It’s just I know I couldn’t save him,” said Taffet.