NCAA Tournament: Duke’s Luke Kennard Favorite To Win Most Outstanding Player Award

March 15, 2017 12:57 PM
Filed Under: Bryan Altman, Luke Kennard, Most Outstanding Player Award, NCAA Tournament

Bryan Altman

It was unquestionably an up and down regular season on and off the court for the Duke Blue Devils right up until the beginning of the ACC Tournament. Then — as they so often seem to do for one of college basketball’s most storied programs — the stars aligned, and the Blue Devils became the first team in ACC history to rattle off four wins in four days to claim the ACC Tournament crown.

Now, Duke enters the tournament as No. 2 seed, but as a clear favorite to win it all if they can continue their magic from the ACC Tourney.

>>MORE: Fill out your bracket now for the chance to win $5,000!

For the Blue Devils to be champions once again, it’ll take a Herculean effort from their three star players, Grayson Allen, Jayson Tatum, and especially Luke Kennard, who’s the odds-on favorite to win the Most Outstanding Player award once the NCAA Tournament wraps up in early April.

Kennard is listed as having an 8/1 chance to claim the honors, with Allen and Tatum also making the list, with odds of 12/1 and 16/1, respectively.

Duke is the only team with three players listed as potential candidates for the award.

Here are the rest of the odds for the top players around the country, courtesy of Bovada Sportsbook.

Luke Kennard (Duke) 8/1

Josh Hart (Villanova) 10/1

Justin Jackson (North Carolina) 10/1

Frank Mason III (Kansas) 10/1

Allonzo Trier (Arizona) 10/1

Nigel Williams-Goss (Gonzaga) 10/1

Grayson Allen (Duke) 12/1

Lonzo Ball (UCLA) 12/1

Malik Monk (Kentucky) 14/1

Joel Berry (North Carolina) 16/1

Josh Jackson (Kansas) 16/1

TJ Leaf (UCLA) 16/1

Lauri Markkanen (Arizona) 16/1

Jayson Tatum (Duke) 16/1 

Donovan Mitchell (Louisville) 22/1 

Dillon Brooks (Oregon) 33/1 

Jevon Carter (West Virginia) 33/1 

Caleb Swanigan (Purdue) 33/1 

Derrick Walton Jr. (Michigan) 33/1 

Dwayne Bacon (Florida State) 40/1 

KeVaughn Allen (Florida) 50/1 

Johnathan Motley (Baylor) 50/1 

Bonzi Colson (Notre Dame) 66/1

Semi Ojeyele (SMU) 66/1

London Perrantes (Virginia) 66/1

Jawun Evans (Oklahoma State) 200/1

