Spurs: Aldridge Cleared To Return After Heart Issue

March 15, 2017 2:58 PM
Filed Under: LaMarcus Aldridge, NBA, San Antonio Spurs

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge has been cleared to play after the latest occurrence of heart arrhythmia, which has sporadically sidelined him throughout his career.

The Spurs says Aldridge is available to play in the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night with no restrictions. He will have missed less than a week after he was pulled from basketball activities indefinitely on Friday.

The Spurs say Aldridge went through multiple tests and consulted with experts in the field before he was cleared to return. The five-time All-Star is averaging 17.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Spurs this season.

The Spurs (52-14) are a half-game behind Golden State (53-14) for the top seed in the Western Conference.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia