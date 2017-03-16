Arlington Police Seek Man Who Set Another On Fire

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police are looking for a man they say set another man on fire on Wednesday.
Suspect Joe Lam is driving a 2004 Dark Blue Toyota Matrix, TX LP #DK6J126, police said.
“This man is extremely dangerous and needs to be taken off the streets. He just set a man on fire. We want to catch him before we find out what more he is capable of,” said Arlington police Sgt. VaNessa Harrison.
Lam allegedly used a flammable liquid in the incident. The fire department is waiting on state lab results to confirm the contents of the liquid.
Police didn’t have an update on the victim’s condition at the time of this report.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Arlington Police Department.