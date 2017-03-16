Cavanaugh’s Mock Draft 2.0

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

My favorite thing about mock drafts is just drawing up different scenarios.

This year is a very unique draft in that after the #1 overall pick – I see a ton of different flavors for different teams, depending on what you’re looking for.

This week we draw up a scenario where multiple high potential pass rushers make it to #28 and they don’t even take one, because of what else is there. Mock drafts are fun.

BROWNS: Myles Garrett EDGE Texas A&M

-This is the only pick I’d write in pen.

49ERS: Mitchell Trubisky QB North Carolina

-I don’t know how to break it to you guys. You don’t want Hoyer on the field.

BEARS: Jonathan Allen DL Alabama

-This is where the draft gets interesting. They need OT help but I can’t see one worth the pick.

JACKSONVILLE: Deshaun Watson QB Clemson

-Why would you do that Jeff? They have a QB! No they don’t. The sooner they move on from Blake Bortles the sooner they have a chance to win games.

TENNESSEE: Corey Davis WR Western Michigan

-I don’t care what school he played at. I don’t care that he had an ankle injury and hasn’t run a 40 yet. He’ll run in the 4.4s some time before the draft and he has every tool you dream of in a #1 WR.

JETS: Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State

-The Jets have a ton of needs. I’ll just pick the best player at a valuable position since I don’t love any QB left to use a top 10 pick on.

CHARGERS: Malik Hooker S Ohio State

-Easy fit, tons of a talent as a centerfielder. Or a free safety if you like football terms better than baseball.

PANTHERS: Dalvin Cook RB Florida State

-Had a bad combine, tape says he’s a better athlete than the stopwatches and measurements did.

BENGALS: Jamal Adams S LSU

-Adams is a stud. Can do anything you want in the secondary.

BILLS: John Ross WR Washington

-Ross isn’t just a run fast guy. Don’t let people lie to you. He’s also a savvy route runner. Just ignore all the knee injury history and the shoulder. Or don’t.

SAINTS: Solomon Thomas DL Stanford

-Fits anywhere along a defensive line, where the Saints need help.

BROWNS: Teez Tabor CB Florida

-Find more talent, keep on tanking. Worry about QB later. Win the Super Bowl in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

CARDINALS: Reuben Foster LB Alabama

-They need to figure out a QB solution at some point, but Foster too good to pass up here.

EAGLES: Tredavious White CB LSU

-They can’t cover anyone. White is a versatile corner who has the tools to cover WRs both big and small.

COLTS: Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin

-Stop trying to kill your franchise Quarterback.

RAVENS: Haason Reddick EDGE Temple

-Need a LB that can rush the passer? Well have I got a gift for you.

REDSKINS: Malik McDowell DL Michigan State

-This is another pick I might never change. Top 5 talent in this class.

TITANS: Marlon Humphrey CB Alabama

-Has some struggles with his back to the ball down the field but is a wrecking ball of a tackler with athleticism.

BUCCANEERS: Leonard Fournette RB LSU

-Mike Evans and Desean Jackson get a little help getting open. Namely the 240 pounder banging it between the tackles.

BRONCOS: Cam Robinson OT Alabama

-When your offensive line is a trainwreck, go ahead and pick one. Not a great tackle class, but Robinson certainly has upside.

LIONS: Raekwon McMillan LB Ohio State

-The Lions have serious deficiencies at LB. As in, they don’t have enough of them capable of starting in the NFL. McMillan had a nice combine to combine with his game tape.

DOLPHINS: Forrest Lamp OG Western Kentucky

-Lamp is this year’s Zack Martin. He was a left tackle at WKU and is going to be a high level starter at guard in the NFL.

GIANTS: Garett Bowles OT Utah

-Ereck Flowers is a terrible left tackle. He needs to move to right tackle or to spectator if they want to protect their below average QB.

RAIDERS: OJ Howard TE Alabama

-This makes the Raiders offense pretty terrifying. Weapons everywhere.

TEXANS: Deshone Kizer QB Notre Dame

-Just trade for Romo guys. Let Dallas move up to #25. Thanks.

SEAHAWKS: Caleb Brantley DT Florida

-Seattle needs help on the interior defensive line, Brantley is the best one left.

CHIEFS: Mike Williams WR Clemson

-Run your 40 Mike. You’re giving me Treadwell feels.

COWBOYS: Zach Cunningham LB Vanderbilt

-If we’re being honest I picked this one just to mix it up. I’ve seen tons edge rushers mocked to the Cowboys. If Jaylon Smith doesn’t look like the MLB of the future, pairing Cunningham with Lee is a fun idea. Good athleticism and outstanding ability to shed OL and get to the ball matches up with Sean Lee’s skillset well.

PACKERS: Joe Mixon RB Oklahoma

-Eddie Lacy out, best RB in the draft in.

STEELERS: Takkarist McKinley EDGE UCLA

-Outside of the 40 yard dash, Tak had a disappointing combine. But he’s a high energy blur coming around the corner with a high ceiling as a rusher when he gets the fundamentals of hand usage figured out.

FALCONS: Derek Rivers DE Youngstown St

-Small school but the tape is really strong, the combine numbers were great as well.

SAINTS (FROM NE): Duke Riley LB LSU

-I will bang the Duke Riley drum until the world acknowledges that he’s an awesome player. He’s better than Deion Jones was at LSU before him and Jones was a big help to Atlanta last year.