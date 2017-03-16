Couple Gets Word Of Heart Donor For Baby Girl After Prayer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A North Carolina family says they received a quick answer to a prayer to save their baby daughter’s life when word of a heart donor came through just moments after leaving church.

Melanie and Mike Leitner told CBS television affiliate WBTV-TV that their daughter Ella Kate had a large mass on a heart ventricle. Melanie said doctors todl them, “To prepare ourselves that she would not make it through the weekend.”

Doctors decided a heart transplant was the baby’s only chance but said they “were in a race against time.”

The Leitner’s were told in November about the need for a transplant. The family was attending Sunday services at their church on January 29 when the Pastor stopped in the middle of service asked the congregation to take a moment and pray for the girl.

Ironically as the congregation appealed to God, another prayer was being said in Charlotte as the hospital where Ella Kate was being treated dedicated their new medical center airplane.

The Leitners say they got a call on their way home from church that day informing them that a donor match was found for Ella Kate. Melanie Leitner says, “if this wasn’t a God moment, I don’t know what could be.”

As the Leitner’s rejoice they say they also realize their blessing from someone else’s grief.

Melanie told WBTV, “You know that another family has lost their child. And you know that in their darkest moments they were able to make the decision that saved my little girl.”

Ella recently celebrated her first birthday and doctors say the family is doing great.