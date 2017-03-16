CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne And Jon Pardi Take Home New Artist ACM Awards

March 16, 2017 3:28 PM
Filed Under: ACM Awards, Entertainment

By Amanda Wicks

Maren Morris’ year keeps on getting bigger and better. After winning the GRAMMY for Best Country Solo Performance (for her single “My Church“), the young country singer won the ACM Award for New Female Vocalist of the Year. 

The Academy of Country Music announced its three new artist category winners today (March 14th) and besides Morris, Brothers Osborne took home the award for New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year, and Jon Pardi took home the award for New Male Vocalist of the Year. It marks the very first ACM Awards for all three artists.

Morris, Pardi and Brothers Osbourne will all perform at the ACM Awards on April 2nd when the ceremony will be broadcast live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The ACM Awards airs at 8:00 pm ET on CBS.

