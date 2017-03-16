Suspected Drunk Driver Kills Man Helping Woman With Flat Tire

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is dead after a fiery crash in Dallas. Police say the man had stopped and helped a woman with a flat tire.

It was just after 10 p.m. when the unidentified man pulled out of the northbound lanes of Walton Walker, near Singleton, to help the disabled motorist.

Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Tramese Jones says the man had just finished taking care of the tire and was putting his tools away. “The suspect, a 45-year-old black female, drove on the shoulder crushing the victim between his vehicle and the suspect’s Chrysler 200.”

The suspect’s car caught fire after hitting the man’s truck. The man who was helping with the flat tire was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was taken to Parkland Hospital and later charged with Intoxication Manslaughter.