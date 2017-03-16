CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Texas 10-Year-Old Fights Off Pit Bull Attack

March 16, 2017 8:54 AM
Filed Under: child attacked, child mauled, Dog Attack, Dog Mauling, euthanized, Garland, Mauled, Pit bull attack

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – A 10-year-old boy in Garland is recovering after fighting an attack by a pit bull.

Joel Boyer now has 27 stitches and staples in the back of his neck. He was walking home on David Drive when the dog mauled him.

His family says the city didn’t do enough to keep him safe. Since November, there have been three complaints filed with the city by neighbors who say the dog was able to get out by jumping the fence.

City officials say a citation was issued once, but they then had trouble tracking down the owner.

Garland Health Director Rick Boyer said, “Based on the review of the records that we have it appears that our staff had followed all of the procedures we have in place.”

Joel’s father, Rick Boyer, wants changes to be made to prevent an incident like this from happening again. “I’d like to see that the policies and procedures in regards to dangerous dogs and dangerous dogs that have been identified as a nuisance… the policies and procedures be reviewed and updated,” he said.

The owner was located after the attack and with their permission the dog was taken by Garland Animal Control and euthanized.

