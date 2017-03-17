2 Children Accidentally Shot Outside Fort Worth Chuck E. Cheese’s

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two children were shot accidentally outside the Chuck E. Cheese’s on Southwest Loop 820 near Hulen Mall.
Fort Worth Police said It happened in the parking lot shortly before 6:00 p.m.
According to police, the two 3-year-olds, walked out of the restaurant and headed to the family vehicle.
When they opened the door they found a gun.
One of the children picked up the gun and shot the other child in the abdomen and shot himself in the hand.
Injuries are said to be non-life threatening.