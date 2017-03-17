Get A Shave & A Hair Cut At The Fort Worth Barber Shop

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD) – Even Samson and Delilah knew the power of a good hair style. So when a Fort Worth man couldn’t find a good barber shop, he decided to quit his job and open his own.

“A barber shop that had a traditional barber shop vibe, but also understood what guys are really looking for,” said Jonathan Morris, owner of the Fort Worth Barber Shop.

The building, just south of downtown Fort Worth, is as traditional and unique as the haircuts and other services you will find on the menu.

“The building was built in 1949, it was originally like an old emergency dispatch building. Two garage doors, so it’s really cool to see people drive by and look in,” Morris added.

You will find friends, old and new, hanging out on the overstuffed couches waiting their turn on any given day.

“It’s about community man, people come here and they see somebody they work with or go to church with or they establish a relationship with their barber,” Morris remarked.

J.D. Ryan is buzzing Around Town at the Fort Worth Barber Shop!