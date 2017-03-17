Arson Suspected In Walmart Distribution Center Fire

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Fire Department said a fire at the Walmart Distribution Center on Westport Parkway Friday morning appears to have been intentionally set and is under investigation.

The fire started around 11:10 a.m.

The fire department said employees were evacuated as smoke was coming from the building and water was coming out of the sprinkler system.

Soon after firefighters arrived, they called for more units.

The fire department said the fire started on a bottom shelf and spread to the second and third shelves.

The sprinklers put out most of the fire and there is now significant water damage to the merchandise.

The Walmart Distribution Center is an open floor plan 8,000 square foot facility.

There are four levels of shelves containing merchandise.

No one was hurt.