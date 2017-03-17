CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Arson Suspected In Walmart Distribution Center Fire

March 17, 2017 4:03 PM
Filed Under: Arson, Evacuation, Fort Worth Fire Department, sprinkler system, Walmart Distribution Center

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Fire Department said a fire at the Walmart Distribution Center on Westport Parkway Friday morning appears to have been intentionally set and is under investigation.

The fire started around 11:10 a.m.

The fire department said employees were evacuated as smoke was coming from the building and water was coming out of the sprinkler system.

Soon after firefighters arrived, they called for more units.

walmart distribution center fire 3 Arson Suspected In Walmart Distribution Center Fire

Walmart Distribution Center fire (Chopper11)

The fire department said the fire started on a bottom shelf and spread to the second and third shelves.

The sprinklers put out most of the fire and there is now significant water damage to the merchandise.

The Walmart Distribution Center is an open floor plan 8,000 square foot facility.

There are four levels of shelves containing merchandise.

No one was hurt.

walmart distribution center fire 2 Arson Suspected In Walmart Distribution Center Fire

Walmart Distribution Center fire (Chopper11)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia