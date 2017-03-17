Fire Damages First Assembly Of God Church In Plano

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews with the Plano Fire Department spent the late morning and early afternoon battling smoke and flames at the First Assembly of God Church, near the corner of P Avenue and 14th Street.

Fire investigators ay they received a call, from someone outside the church, who said they were looking at smoke coming from the walls and near the roof.

When firefighters arrived they quickly went inside to battle the fire, but concerns about a building collapse cause them to evacuate the building when they discovered flames had reached the attic.

At one point there were at least six fire trucks battling the smoke and flames. Eventually crews were able to get he fire under control and went back inside to complete a full search and put out hot spots.

No one was found inside the church and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There’s no word yet on the amount of damage to the church.