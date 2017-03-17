Grand Jury Indicts Robert Fabian, Former Boyfriend Of Zuzu Verk, For Murder

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

ALIPINE (1080 KRLD) – A grand jury in far West Texas has indicted Zuzu Verk‘s former boyfriend for her murder.

According to reports, the grand jury in Brewster County indicted 26-year old Robert Fabian on one count of murder and one count of abuse of a corpse in the death of Zuzu Verk.

Investigators say since Zuzu Verk went missing in October 2016, they have always kept a close eye on Fabian.

A day after Verk’s remains were found in a shallow grave just a few miles from his Alpine home, officers arrested Fabian for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse.

His bond has been set at $750,000.

According to previous documents, police say Fabian used his friend Chris Estrada’s credit card to buy painting cloths on the night Verk disappeared. Similar style cloths were found in the shallow grave where Verk’s body was found.

Estrada was arrested in Phoenix, charged with tampering with evidence by concealing a corpse.

*This is a developing story. Follow 1080 KRLD for the latest details.