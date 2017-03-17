WATCH: Michigan’s Red-Hot 2nd Half Shooting Leads To Win

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
NCAA MARCH MADNESS: Full Coverage | Live Blog5 Things You Missed | Check Your Bracket | Watch Online

WATCH: Michigan’s Red-Hot 2nd Half Shooting Leads To Win

March 17, 2017 1:45 PM
Filed Under: College Basketball, Michigan Wolverines, NCAA Tournament, Ryan Mayer

Ryan Mayer

Day 2 of the NCAA Tournament opened with a bang as the 7-seed Michigan Wolverines and 10-seed Oklahoma State Cowboys put up a combined 183 points as the Wolverines took home a 92-91 win. As you might be able to tell, the game was an offensive affair, but the difference was Michigan’s shooting from three in the second half. The Wolverines have been a very good three point shooting team this season, but their second half performance was otherworldly.

 

 

Yep, you read that correctly. Michigan was 11-0f-15 from three point land in the second half as they and the Cowboys both put up 51 second half points. A big part of the win and that hot shooting was guard Derrick Walton Jr., who hit six of his nine attempts from deep en route to a 26 points outing.

 

 

The Wolverines advance to take on the winner of the Louisville-Jacksonville State match-up later today.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia