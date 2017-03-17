New Baylor Coach Matt Rhule Ready To Finally Get On Field

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

New Baylor Coach Matt Rhule Ready To Finally Get On Field

March 17, 2017 6:04 AM
Filed Under: Baylor, Big 12, Coach, College, Football, Matt Rhule

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

WACO (AP) – Matt Rhule has been in perpetual motion since becoming Baylor’s coach more than three months ago.

Now, Rhule finally gets to coach football when the Bears open spring practice Saturday.

“I’m unbelievably excited,” Rhule said this week in his office as workers prepared the practice field outside the window. “I’m anxious to see what some of these guys can do. … I haven’t seen a quarterback throw a ball yet. We haven’t done any technique stuff.”

Rhule took over a program reeling from the sexual assault scandal that cost two-time Big 12 champion coach Art Briles his job last May.

The world’s largest Baptist university is facing several federal lawsuits from women who say the school for years ignored or mishandled reports of sexual and physical assault, some against football players. Baylor officials have said an internal investigation found at least 17 women who reported being sexually assaulted by 19 football players in recent years, although one lawsuit puts the number of women much higher.

“You have to move forward while acknowledging the past, and acknowledging what’s happened. And the best way to acknowledge it is to make sure that it doesn’t happen again,” Rhule said. “While you’d love for just kind of a new chapter to begin, that’s not the reality.”

Knowing that what happened in the past will continue to be talked about, Rhule still tries to put his head down and be concerned about today — the way he approaches football and life. He said the program’s reaction to anything that happens in the future “is going to be honest and full of integrity, and it’s going to be done the right way.”

Returning senior starting nickelback Travon Blanchard is suspended indefinitely from all team-related activities after the school was notified that a court granted a woman’s request for a protective order against him. According to court records, the woman with whom he had a relationship accused him of multiple acts of violence and threats against her.

Two operation staff members brought to Baylor by Rhule have already been dismissed.

An assistant strength and conditioning coach was fired after being arrested in a prostitution sting last month. An associate director of football operations lost his job this week for sending inappropriate text messages to a teenager, though the person was considered an adult under Texas statute.

“There’s a standard we’ve set and if you don’t meet that standard, action will be taken,” Rhule said. “I recognize the scrutiny our program is under. I knew that when I came in. That scrutiny doesn’t guide our decisions. We will hold our students and our staff to the highest standards of conduct.”

When Rhule took the job Dec. 6, he had to immediately start recruiting. Baylor had only one firm commitment then, but on Feb. 1 had a solid and balanced 27-player signing class that ranked among the upper half of the Big 12.

Rhule also put together a coaching staff. He didn’t keep any of the assistants from Briles’ staff that had been retained last season to work with interim coach Jim Grobe.

Six of Baylor’s new assistants were with Rhule at Temple, which was the AAC champion with its second consecutive 10-win season. Two others came from NFL staffs.

Baylor goes into the spring with a full allotment of 85 scholarship players on a roster nearing 100 players. They were all split into smaller groups this week for a series of team-bonding challenges, like others throughout the offseason.

“I said when I got the job, I believed that this is where I was supposed to be. … I didn’t say that I believed that it was going to be easy,” Rhule said. “I have enjoyed every moment being here, and I’ve enjoyed getting to know these players, and I really believe that there’s going to be really a lot of success ahead.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia