WATCH: SMU’s Semi Ojeleye Soars Above Rim For Gorgeous Put-Back Dunk

March 17, 2017 3:56 PM
Filed Under: Mustangs, NCAA BB, NCAA Tournament, Semi Ojeleye, SMU

Bryan Altman

Duke transfer Semi Ojeleye has been nothing short of a revelation for the SMU Mustang’s in his first season with the team. He’s led the team in scoring all year, averaging 18.9 points per game to go with 6.8 rebounds per game as well.

Oh yeah, and he’s a physical specimen who can do things like this.

Unfortunately, Ojeleye’s stellar effort wasn’t enough to get the Mustang’s their first NCAA Tournament win since 1988. The USC Trojans prevailed and upset the Mustangs, winning 66-65 to advance to the Round of 32.

