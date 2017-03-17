SMU Falls To USC 66-65 In NCAA Tournament

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TULSA, Oklahoma (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The SMU Mustangs had an 8-point lead at halftime but fell to the University of Southern California on Friday afternoon 66-65 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Mustangs had won 16 straight games and 26 out of 27 going into the tournament.

Elijah Stewart hit a late 3-pointer for No. 11 seed Southern California as the Trojans upset sixth seeded SMU.

SMU’s Shake Milton missed a floater at the buzzer.

Stewart had 22 points for the Trojans (26-9). Bennie Boatright and Chimezie Metu each added 14 for USC, which advances to play Baylor in the second round of the East region on Sunday.

USC also rallied from a big deficit in the second half in its First Four win over Providence.

Semi Ojeleye had 24 points and 10 rebounds and Sterling Brown had 17 points for SMU (30-5), which had won 16 straight.

SMU was in the NCAA Tournament after being banned from postseason play a year ago for multiple violations, including academic fraud and unethical conduct.

