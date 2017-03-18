Search Continues For Missing Fisherman At Lake Ray Hubbard

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The search continues for a 50-year-old man who was reported missing at Lake Ray Hubbard Wednesday.
The man identified as Mark Jordan was reported missing after he went fishing at around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Dallas Fire-Rescue says the search is mostly in the hands of the Texas Game Warden as crews have been out searching since early Saturday morning.
The Texas Game Warden has had as many as six boats in the water of Lake Ray Hubbard throughout the day.
There have been no additional signs of the missing man according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.