Young Golfer Has Killer Swing And Big Heart

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 10-year-old golfer from Dallas is using her golf skills to raise money for cancer patients and is showing the world her heart is bigger than her swing.

Avery Zweig, who is ranked number one in the world in her age group, started a fundraising organization to raise money for pediatric cancer patients.

Her fundraising started two years ago when a janitor at her school started a fight with cancer.

The school held a benefit for the janitor, but it wasn’t enough.

“It wasn’t enough money for him to go through chemo and all that stuff so I said ‘hey, this isn’t enough… I want to do something for him.'” said Avery.

Avery raised $7,000 for the janitor in her first year of fundraising.

Last year, she worked with St. Jude Hospital and a few other junior golfers to help raise money for a Louisiana boy named Cason who was recovering from cancer. Together they raised almost $30,000.

Avery is on track to raise almost $100,000 this year for a little girl in North Texas who is battling leukemia.

The junior golf phenom also has a date in Augusta, Georgia for April’s Masters tournament. She will compete before the start of the Masters.