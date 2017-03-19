CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
NCAA MARCH MADNESS: Full Coverage | Live Blog5 Things You Missed | Check Your Bracket | Watch Online

WATCH: Tyler Dorsey Hits Two Clutch Threes To Lift Oregon Past Rhode Island

March 19, 2017 8:35 PM
Filed Under: College Basketball, NCAA Tournament, Oregon Ducks, Rhode Island Rams, Ryan Mayer

Ryan Mayer

Oregon entered Sunday staring down a match-up with 11th seeded Rhode Island for the right to advance to the Sweet 16 for the second straight year. After jumping out to an early lead, the Ducks fell behind the Rams, trailing by eight at the break and by as many as ten in the second half.

The situation looked even more dire with the Ducks trailing 72-69 with 2:01 left in the game. That’s when Ducks sophomore guard Tyler Dorsey delivered two shots that will be remembered in Oregon for years to come. First, he hit the three pointer to tie the game.

Then, with 38.4 seconds left, Dorsey did it again.

That would turn out to be the game winner as Rhode Island couldn’t connect on any of their looks on the final possession and the Ducks escaped 75-72. Dorsey was the star for the Ducks with 27 points on 9-for-10 shooting from the field including 4-for-5 from three point land. The Ducks will take on Michigan in the Sweet 16 later this week.

