‘Affluenza’ Teen’s Attorneys Ask Texas Supreme Court To Intervene

March 20, 2017 6:24 PM
Filed Under: affluenza, Ethan Couch

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The attorneys for affluenza teen Ethan Couch have asked the Texas Supreme Court to intervene in his case.

Attorneys Reagan Wynn and Scott Brown claim that District Judge Wayne Salvant did not have the authority to order Ethan Couch to spend two years in jail as part of his adult probation for killing four people in a drunk driving crash.

Wynn and Brown say because Couch committed the offense as a juvenile, the case belongs in civil court, and Salvant is a criminal judge.

AxleGeeks | Graphiq
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia