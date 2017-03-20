‘Affluenza’ Teen’s Attorneys Ask Texas Supreme Court To Intervene

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The attorneys for affluenza teen Ethan Couch have asked the Texas Supreme Court to intervene in his case.
Attorneys Reagan Wynn and Scott Brown claim that District Judge Wayne Salvant did not have the authority to order Ethan Couch to spend two years in jail as part of his adult probation for killing four people in a drunk driving crash.
Wynn and Brown say because Couch committed the offense as a juvenile, the case belongs in civil court, and Salvant is a criminal judge.