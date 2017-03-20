CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Best Ravioli In DFW

March 20, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Best Of, eat, Eat See Play, Kena Sosa
By Kena Sosa

Oh ravioli, envelopes of yummy pasta, jam-packed with flavorful cheeses, meats and even veggies, how can one article do you justice? Paying homage to ravioli may not be possible here, however, if you make a stop at one of these fine Dallas/Fort Worth restaurants, you will experience true ravioli greatness.

St. Rocco’s New York Italian
3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 100
Dallas, TX 75212
(469) 320-9707
www.saintroccos.com

If you are looking for a side of amore to go with your ravioli, St. Rocco’s New York Italian is where you need to reserve a table, hands down. With the red, black and white color scheme, the music that dances through the air and the wine selection to end all wine selections, St. Rocco’s New Italian has not forgotten the people’s love for ravioli. Highly recommended, the Lobster Ravioli is served with a mouth-watering truffle cream and hungry eyes. Don’t forget to head up to the rooftop bar after dinner for one of the greatest views of Dallas to be had.

Campisi’s Restaurant
8100 N. Dallas Parkway,  Suite 101
Frisco, TX 75024
(214) 387-0233
www.campisis.us/frisco

Campisi’s and Dallas have a long-term relationship for many reasons, forming traditions of their own together. The Frisco location has several ravioli selections including Toasted Ravioli, stuffed thick with cheese or beef, sauce tempting you on the side; and a Randy White Ravioli with Provolone, toasted and sauced-up to perfection.

Oliva Italian Eatery
12477 Timberland Boulevard, Suite 633
Fort Worth, TX 76244-5217
(817) 337-6999
www.olivaeatery.com

Oliva Italian Eatery has more to offer than standard Italian fare. A restaurant built truly out of love for friends and family, Oliva’s proves that food made with love is simply better. Their wide selection of ravioli is also a testament to this. With five different raviolis to choose from, one can have cheese, spinach, portabello mushroom, lobster or casseruola di ravioli, which is served toasted. The sauces are varied, too. Some ravioli dishes are served with the familiar tangy marinara, while others with a creamy vodka sauce. Each dish has its own memorable taste and mood. Unfortunately, one would find it hard to order each kind of ravioli in just one visit. So, plan to return to Oliva Italian Eatery to try them all or to have your favorite again and again.

Verona Italian Restaurant
9039 Garland Road
Dallas TX, 75218
(469) 643-4344
www.veronaitalianmenu.com

Verona Italian Restaurant, near White Rock Lake, is the perfect place to refuel after a leisurely run, bike ride or stroll around one of Dallas’ most beautiful spots. Walk in for a treat: intimate seating, low and comfortable lighting and a staff that can recommend the best-suited dish for any taste with a smile. Known predominantly for their pizza, another dish is tops on the list of many foodies. Fried ravioli, yes, what more appropriate way to serve ravioli in Texas than fried? Verona Italian Restaurant keeps customers returning for the simple reasons, ambiance, friendliness and the impeccable food, including the fried ravioli.

Capistrano’s Trattoria
4650 W. Airport Freeway
Irving, TX 75062
(972) 513-0116
www.myccinc.com

A crowd favorite for locals and visitors to the DFW metroplex, Capistrano’s Trattoria mixes Italian and American staples of deliciousness. One of the most popular dishes at Capistrano’s Trattoria just so happens to the be infamous Lobster Ravioli. Filled until bursting with ricotta cheese and succulent lobster meat, one will hardly have room for anything else. Romance is in the air at Capistrano’s but maybe only until you refuse to share the incredible Lobster Ravioli with your date.

