Best Ravioli In DFW

By Kena Sosa Oh ravioli, envelopes of yummy pasta, jam-packed with flavorful cheeses, meats and even veggies, how can one article do you justice? Paying homage to ravioli may not be possible here, however, if you make a stop at one of these fine Dallas/Fort Worth restaurants, you will experience true ravioli greatness.

www.saintroccos.com 3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 100Dallas, TX 75212(469) 320-9707 If you are looking for a side of amore to go with your ravioli, St. Rocco’s New York Italian is where you need to reserve a table, hands down. With the red, black and white color scheme, the music that dances through the air and the wine selection to end all wine selections, St. Rocco’s New Italian has not forgotten the people’s love for ravioli. Highly recommended, the Lobster Ravioli is served with a mouth-watering truffle cream and hungry eyes. Don’t forget to head up to the rooftop bar after dinner for one of the greatest views of Dallas to be had.

www.campisis.us/frisco 8100 N. Dallas Parkway, Suite 101Frisco, TX 75024(214) 387-0233 Campisi’s and Dallas have a long-term relationship for many reasons, forming traditions of their own together. The Frisco location has several ravioli selections including Toasted Ravioli, stuffed thick with cheese or beef, sauce tempting you on the side; and a Randy White Ravioli with Provolone, toasted and sauced-up to perfection.

Oliva Italian Eatery has more to offer than standard Italian fare. A restaurant built truly out of love for friends and family, Oliva's proves that food made with love is simply better. Their wide selection of ravioli is also a testament to this. With five different raviolis to choose from, one can have cheese, spinach, portabello mushroom, lobster or casseruola di ravioli, which is served toasted. The sauces are varied, too. Some ravioli dishes are served with the familiar tangy marinara, while others with a creamy vodka sauce. Each dish has its own memorable taste and mood. Unfortunately, one would find it hard to order each kind of ravioli in just one visit. So, plan to return to Oliva Italian Eatery to try them all or to have your favorite again and again.

www.veronaitalianmenu.com 9039 Garland RoadDallas TX, 75218(469) 643-4344 Verona Italian Restaurant, near White Rock Lake, is the perfect place to refuel after a leisurely run, bike ride or stroll around one of Dallas’ most beautiful spots. Walk in for a treat: intimate seating, low and comfortable lighting and a staff that can recommend the best-suited dish for any taste with a smile. Known predominantly for their pizza, another dish is tops on the list of many foodies. Fried ravioli, yes, what more appropriate way to serve ravioli in Texas than fried? Verona Italian Restaurant keeps customers returning for the simple reasons, ambiance, friendliness and the impeccable food, including the fried ravioli.