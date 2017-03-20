Blue Buffalo Voluntarily Recalls “Wet” Dog Food

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Pet food maker Blue Buffalo is voluntarily recalling one of its dog food because the product could make animals sick.

The company is recalling certain lots of Rocky Mountain Recipe Red Meat Dinner Wet Food for adult dogs. The company took the action after they say they discovered the food might contain “elevated levels of naturally-occurring beef thyroid hormones.”

The company says dogs ingesting those hormones may have increased thirst and urination, weight loss, increased heart rate and restlessness. While the symptoms usually go away when the animal stops eating the food, prolonged consumption may make the symptoms worse and also include vomiting, diarrhea, and difficulty breathing.

The owner of any pet exhibiting any of the listed symptoms, who has consumed the recalled dog food, should contact their veterinarian.

The recalled can of dog food has the UPC code – 840243101153 and was sold at pet stores and online with a “best buy” date of June 7, 2019.

Anyone with questions can contact Blue Buffalo directly at 866-201-9072. The phone line is available from 7 AM to 4 PM Central Time Monday through Friday. Customers can also email to company to get more information.

Anyone who bought the food can return it for a full refund.