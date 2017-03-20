CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Cowboys Re-Sign Quarterback Kellen Moore

March 20, 2017 12:22 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Kellen Moore, NFL

By: Josh Clark

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Cowboys have re-signed Kellen Moore to shore up the quarterback position behind, presumably, Dak Prescott.

The club officially announced the agreement on Monday. Terms of the deal were not released.

Moore appeared in three games (two starts) in 2015 for an injured Tony Romo and completed 61 of 104 passed for 779 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions.

The 27-year-old would have been the starting quarterback when Romo went down in a preseason game against Seattle had he not already broken his right ankle in training camp.

Moore and Romo’s injuries led to rookie quarterback Dak Prescott taking on the starting quarterback role, where he would go on to lead the Dallas Cowboys to the NFC East division crown and the first overall seed in the NFC playoffs.

And, while, Romo’s future remains cloudy, Dallas now has at least one veteran it can turn to in the event Prescott would be forced to miss time.

With only two quarterbacks on the roster besides Romo, the club will continue to look for at least one more capable veteran. Dallas has previously met with free agent Josh McCown, and another veteran on the roster from last season, Mark Sanchez, is still available on the open market.

