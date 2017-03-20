CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

DHS: Travis County, TX Leads In Not Cooperating With Immigration Authorities

March 20, 2017 4:01 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration is naming some names in its efforts to shame local jails that don’t cooperate with immigration authorities.

For now, it’s putting the spotlight on Travis County, Texas, home of Austin.

The administration has released a list of 206 cases of immigrants released from custody before federal agents could intervene. Roughly two-thirds were from Travis County.

The 206 figure is somewhat murky. It doesn’t represent all the cases in which immigration authorities sought custody of people facing criminal charges, with major cities like New York and Los Angeles underrepresented on the list.

The cases were identified by the administration between Jan. 28 and Feb. 3, but most of the detention requests had been made before then, as far back as early 2014.

