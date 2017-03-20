CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 10:00 PM To 10:35 PM

Feds Temporarily Ban Electronics On Certain Flights To US

March 20, 2017 9:58 PM By Jeff Paul
U.S. (CBSDFW.COM) – A new travel ban on electronics from certain United States-bound flights is creating ripples with world travelers.

Officials confirmed to CBS News a temporary ban would forbid any electronic devices larger than a cell phone from traveling inside the cabin on flights from eight Middle Eastern and North African countries.

The ban would impact the airlines based in those countries.

iPads, laptops, DVD players would have to be checked before travel.

“It would mean I wouldn’t be able to work,” said Frederic Boudellier, an international traveler. “That’s a lot of money for me.”

Boudellier is French by birth, lives in Argentina but travels the world as an interpreter.

“Lots of people are working on the plane with computer so it will be bad news for them. I don’t really understand why they do that,” said Boudellier.

The ban according to U.S. officials is in reaction to information gathered overseas.

Royal Jordanian Airlines tweeted on Monday explaining the ban and then deleted the tweet. The airlines then followed up with another tweet saying further updates would be announced soon.

Saudi Airlines also took to Twitter regarding the electronics ban.

“That could present a threat for me because usually in my country people advice not to leave their valuables in the check-in luggage because of people stealing,” said Boudellier. “I wouldn’t put my computer in my luggage.”

No US-based airlines would be impacted.

