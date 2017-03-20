Fort Worth Mayor Price, Challenger Chris Nettles Sit Down For Wide-Ranging Interview

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD) – For the first time in six years, the race for mayor of Fort Worth is a contested one, with three-term incumbent Betsy Price being challenged by political newcomer Chris Nettles.

I recently sat down with both Price and Nettles for a wide-ranging interview that covered many topics, including fiscal responsibility, citizen engagement, poverty and public safety.

I asked both Price and Nettles the same ten questions word-for-word, and there were no follow-up questions. Neither were briefed on the material ahead of time; they both heard the questions in the interview for the very first time.

The interview with Nettles was conducted on March 9 in the lobby of CBS-11, and the interview with Price was conducted on March 10 inside Bob’s Steak and Chop House inside the Omni Fort Worth hotel as staffers were preparing to open for the evening (to explain the ambient background noise).

The interviews are both posted in their entirety, completely uncut and unedited. Any imperfections are intentionally left in.

Mayor Betsy Price Interview

Chris Nettles Interview