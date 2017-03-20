Service Dog Delivered From AAC Rafters To Wounded Veteran

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There was a most memorable scene Monday night after the first period of the Dallas Stars hockey game.
On a night the Stars honored war veterans, Ryan “Birdman” Parrott, former Navy SEAL and founder and president of Birds Eye View Project, escorted a service dog down to the ice by rappelling down from the top of the American Airlines Center.
The rappelling duo nailed their landing on the ice. Then the former SEAL introduced the canine to wounded veteran, Cary Flatt who took the dog home to Granbury.
Flatt said he wasn’t ready to leave his job in the military, but after surviving a gun shot wound to the head in Afghanistan, he now suffers with anxiety.
“I loved the guys that I worked with. It was a small brotherhood. It’s hard to let go of and thats probably one of my biggest troubles,” said Flatt.
“Everybody loves rubbing on a pup and getting love and thats what a veteran who is struggling is looking for,” said Parrott.
Flatt said he hopes the new addition to the family will help him adjust to post-war living.