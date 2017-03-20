Service Dog Delivered From AAC Rafters To Wounded Veteran

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 10:00 PM To 10:35 PM

Service Dog Delivered From AAC Rafters To Wounded Veteran

March 20, 2017 9:50 PM
Filed Under: AAC, Birds Eye View Project, Navy SEAL, rappelling dog, wounded veteran

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There was a most memorable scene Monday night after the first period of the Dallas Stars hockey game.

On a night the Stars honored war veterans, Ryan “Birdman” Parrott, former Navy SEAL and founder and president of Birds Eye View Project, escorted a service dog down to the ice by rappelling down from the top of the American Airlines Center.

screen shot 2017 03 20 at 8 16 19 pm Service Dog Delivered From AAC Rafters To Wounded Veteran

service dog rappels (CBS11)

The rappelling duo nailed their landing on the ice.  Then the former SEAL introduced the canine to wounded veteran, Cary Flatt who took the dog home to Granbury.

Flatt said he wasn’t ready to leave his job in the military, but after surviving a gun shot wound to the head in Afghanistan, he now suffers with anxiety.

“I loved the guys that I worked with. It was a small brotherhood. It’s hard to let go of and thats probably one of my biggest troubles,” said Flatt.

“Everybody loves rubbing on a pup and getting love and thats what a veteran who is struggling is looking for,” said Parrott.

Flatt said he hopes the new addition to the family will help him adjust to post-war living.

screen shot 2017 03 20 at 8 16 55 pm Service Dog Delivered From AAC Rafters To Wounded Veteran

service dog on ice (CBS11)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia