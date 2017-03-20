Two Dallas Teens Hurt, One Critically, In Possible Gang-Related Shooting

LIVE NOW ON CBSN: FBI Director James Comey Testifies On Russia's Influence In Presidential Election

March 20, 2017

March 20, 2017 12:12 PM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two teenagers were wounded, one critically, in what police believe was a gang-related shooting in South Dallas Sunday night.

Dallas Police say officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Dunbar Street around 9:00 pm Sunday following a 911 call about gunfire being heard in the neighborhood.

Once officers arrived they found two teens had been wounded. Reports say a 16-year-old female was found in critical condition after being shot in the face, and a 17-year-old male was shot in the leg.

Police requested additional backup due to the fact that the suspects were still on the loose.

Police believe the shooting to be gang-related. The investigation is ongoing.

 

 

