Two Dallas Teens Hurt, One Critically, In Possible Gang-Related Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two teenagers were wounded, one critically, in what police believe was a gang-related shooting in South Dallas Sunday night.
Dallas Police say officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Dunbar Street around 9:00 pm Sunday following a 911 call about gunfire being heard in the neighborhood.
Once officers arrived they found two teens had been wounded. Reports say a 16-year-old female was found in critical condition after being shot in the face, and a 17-year-old male was shot in the leg.
Police requested additional backup due to the fact that the suspects were still on the loose.
Police believe the shooting to be gang-related. The investigation is ongoing.