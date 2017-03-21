Dallas County Health Officials Report 59 Mumps Cases In 2017

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is reporting 59 mumps cases in Dallas County for 2017.

DCHHS has identified 45 mumps cases between students and teachers in Cedar Hill ISD. (Not all cases are Dallas County residents.)

Additionally, DCHHS has also identified 14 unrelated mumps cases in Mesquite, Dallas and DeSoto.

DCHHS health officials are urging immunization to protect against and prevent the spread of mumps. People who have had two mumps vaccinations (such as two MMR vaccines) are usually considered immune from mumps.

A third dose of the MMR vaccine is only recommended by the CDC when an individual is associated with an ongoing outbreak.

“At two doses, the MMR vaccine very impactful at 88 percent effectiveness,” said Dr. Christopher Perkins, Dallas County medical director/health authority. “Getting vaccinated is the best option for protection in addition to washing hands frequently and cleaning/disinfecting objects or surfaces that may be contaminated with germs.”

DCHHS provides the first and second dose of the MMR vaccine for children and adults at the main clinic located at 2377 N. Stemmons Frwy in Dallas, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Individuals associated with an outbreak should call 214-819-2163 for a possible third dose.

“The increased number of mumps cases reported in the North Texas area underscore the importance of getting vaccinated,” said DCHHS Director Zachary Thompson.

Symptoms of mumps are characterized by fever, headache and swelling of the salivary glands, fatigue, muscle aches and loss of appetite. After a person is exposed to mumps, symptoms usually appear 16 to 18 days after infection, but this period can range from 12-25 days after infection.

What to Do if You Become Infected with Mumps:

1. Contact your health provider

2. Stay at home for five days after symptoms begin.

3. Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

4. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.