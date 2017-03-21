Fate Of Historic Downtown Garland Building Up For Debate

March 21, 2017 1:44 PM By Cameron Fairchild
Filed Under: Garland, History, Mayor Douglas Athas, Texas

GARLAND (1080 KRLD) – The city council will discusses at Tuesday’s meeting what to do with a vacant, century-old building on the downtown Garland square.

The Crossman Block is one of the buildings the city of Garland lists in its application to have it’s downtown area listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Mayor Douglas Athas says some people are calling to have the red-brick and glass front structure town down.

“This building has suddenly got in the crossfire. Some merchants blame it for their lack of success downtown,” said Mayor Athas. “Personally, I would point to a lot of other factors, and say that we need to look at a bigger picture.”

The city council will discusses options for the property, and the city manager says all possibilities – demolition, restoration, and remodeling – are being considered.

