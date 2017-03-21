FBI Director Comey To Speak At UT Intelligence Symposium

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – FBI Director James Comey will be in Texas later this week, speaking at the “Intelligence in Defense of the Homeland” symposium at the University of Texas at Austin.

According to officials at UT, the forum is to “discuss key national security challenges” that face intelligence and law enforcement agencies as they try to detect and disrupt U.S. terror threats and attacks.

Among those participating in the roundtable, to discuss security issues and policies, is Director Comey, the Assistant to the President for Homeland Security Thomas Bossert and Assistant Director of National Intelligence Lt. Gen. John Bansemer.

The symposium, which is free and open to the public., happens Thursday, March 23 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the UT campus.

It was just yesterday that Comey told Congress the FBI had been investigating possible Russian meddling in U.S. elections since last year. He said the investigation was ongoing and gave no indication when it would be complete.

Also at the hearing before the House Intelligence Committee, Comey contradicted President Donald Trump’s past tweets and said he had “no information” support Trump’s claims about a “wiretap” of Trump Tower during the 2016 election.