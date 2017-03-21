Man Arrested For Shooting BB Gun At Passing Cars

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone has been shooting a BB gun at cars traveling on Country Club Road in the Lucas area for the past several weeks.
The Collin County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy finally arrested a suspect on Monday night when that suspect allegedly fired at his vehicle.
The Sheriff’s Office said Jose Benito Resendiz, of McKinney shot a vehicle operated by Collin County Sheriff’s Deputy Brent Collins while traveling on Country Club Rd. in Lucas.
Collins stopped a white Ford pickup near Forrest Grove and Country Club. The suspect Resendiz was taken into custody.
The investigation continues to determine if this incident is related to the other BB gun shots fired lately.
Anyone with information can contact Investigator Mike Vance with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, 972 547-5100.