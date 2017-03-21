North Texas Toddler Burned At Park

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

THE COLONY (CBS11) – A North Texas toddler is facing a painful recovery after being burned while visiting Stewart Creek Park in The Colony on Monday.

Sunny, warm and wonderful—the first day of spring had been, for the Bailey family, a picture-perfect day. They were walking along the shoreline–heading back to the car—when all of that changed, faster than a 2-year-old’s moves.

“I noticed something didn’t look right, white ashes in a mound,” said Vanessa Bailey.

While Bailey grabbed her 4-year-old son, 2-and-a-half year old Desmond darted past her, following his big brother into the ash.

“[He] stepped onto the hidden embers underneath, fell on both hands and sustained extensive burns to both feet, hands and arms.”

Somehow keeping the fear and panic at bay, Bailey’s previous medical training kicked in and she carried her son into the water to cool the burning skin. He was eventually rushed to the nationally renowned burn center at Dallas’ Parkland Hospital with second degree burns.

“This will not be an easy recovery, it will not be painless, he is currently sedated on morphine right now,” said Bailey from the hospital. “It is indescribable.”

According to Bailey, a decision has not yet been made as to whether the normally active little boy will need skin grafts.

For now, he is facing several months of painful wound care and likely physical therapy as well. Bailey wanted the pictures of his injuries made public as a reminder to all of us that rules exist for a reason—and the consequences for others can be severe.

Meanwhile, The Colony Parks Department reacted quickly.

By mid-afternoon Tuesday, what remained of the tree was ripped out of the ground. But, drought, flood and the whim of nature means that dead trees—and therefore fuel—will always be abundant for those intending mischief.

So, these words from a worried, sleep-deprived mom, to whoever set it ablaze:

“We know they did not intend this to hurt our son, but that you live in a community and your actions affect more than just you,” says Bailey, “and the reasons there are designated campfire sites is so that fires are only in those sites. When you take it up on your own initiative to do something that is not allowed, you create a risk for the entire community.”

And a 2- year-old pays the price in pain.

“He is going to feel every ounce of this, for a long time,” said Bailey.