Police: Plano West Vandals Caught On Surveillance Video

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
PLANO (1080 KRLD) – Police have released surveillance video of three possible suspects involved in spraying racist graffiti on a Plano school.
The video shows three women vandalizing Plano West Senior High School in late February. They trio sprayed profanities and racial slurs on glass doors and the exterior brick walls.
“Everybody’s angry about it,” said student Gabrielle Darty. “One of our star football players died recently and they disrespected him by putting his name in the graffiti, too. We are all just angry and surprised by it because we haven’t done anything to them, so why would they do anything to us?
Police haven’t been able to identify the women and hope releasing the video will generate new leads.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information which leads to arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477 (TIPS) to be eligible.