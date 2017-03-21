Police Seek 2 Suspects After Teen Nearly Kidnapped

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Police Involved In Standoff Along Highway 75 In Van Alstyne | Read More | Check Traffic

Police Seek 2 Suspects After Teen Nearly Kidnapped

March 21, 2017 6:42 AM By Jennifer Lindgren
Filed Under: Abduction Attempt, Arlington, Arlington ISD, Grand Prairie, Larson Elementary School, Nottingham Place

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials in Grand Prairie will have extra eyes on students Tuesday after a teenager was nearly kidnapped while walking home from school. Police are stepping up patrols as they search for a pair of male suspects.

The incident took place near the student’s bus stop along Nottingham Place. The men were in a four-door Honda sedan with a faded red hood when they pulled up to the 15-year-old girl at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon. The student said that the driver yelled for his passenger to grab her.

The girl fought off her attacker and cut his left cheek with her class ring. She ran off for help as the suspects drove away.

aasuspect Police Seek 2 Suspects After Teen Nearly Kidnapped

Composite sketch of attempted abduction suspect in Grand Prairie.

That passenger had a tattoo of a black widow spider on his right wrist. Authorities released a sketch of the man. The suspects are said to both be about 30 years old.

Although the girl attends high school in Arlington, police want everyone in the neighborhood to be aware of this incident. The scene is not far from Larson Elementary School, and all kids in the area need to be extra cautious. The Arlington Independent School District is contacting parents on Tuesday to explain what happened.

More from Jennifer Lindgren
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia