Police Seek 2 Suspects After Teen Nearly Kidnapped

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials in Grand Prairie will have extra eyes on students Tuesday after a teenager was nearly kidnapped while walking home from school. Police are stepping up patrols as they search for a pair of male suspects.

The incident took place near the student’s bus stop along Nottingham Place. The men were in a four-door Honda sedan with a faded red hood when they pulled up to the 15-year-old girl at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon. The student said that the driver yelled for his passenger to grab her.

The girl fought off her attacker and cut his left cheek with her class ring. She ran off for help as the suspects drove away.

That passenger had a tattoo of a black widow spider on his right wrist. Authorities released a sketch of the man. The suspects are said to both be about 30 years old.

Although the girl attends high school in Arlington, police want everyone in the neighborhood to be aware of this incident. The scene is not far from Larson Elementary School, and all kids in the area need to be extra cautious. The Arlington Independent School District is contacting parents on Tuesday to explain what happened.