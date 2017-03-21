Rusty Patched Bumblebee Joins Endangered Species List

March 21, 2017 11:58 AM
Filed Under: Bees, Bumble Bee, Bumblebee, Endangered Species, Endangered Species Act, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The rusty patched bumblebee is officially an endangered species.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the designation took effect Tuesday, making the rusty patched bumblebee the first bee species in the continental U.S. to receive federal protection under the Endangered Species Act.

Advocates say the bee has disappeared from about 90 percent of its range in the past 20 years. Bees are crucial for pollinating crops and wild plants.

The listing was announced in January and had been scheduled to take effect Feb. 10. But the Trump administration ordered a last-minute review and postponed the listing until Tuesday. Some environmentalists had feared the designation could be canceled.

The Natural Resources Defense Council filed a lawsuit over the delay, saying it had been ordered without required public notice and comment.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia