Stars Repelled Service Dog Onto Ice For Veteran

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Stars hosted military appreciate night at the American Airlines Center on Monday.
Thanks to Rebuilding Warriors, an organization designed to provide service animals to veterans in need, part of the program was the awarding of a companion to Cary Flatt, a US Army Special Forces Green Beret during intermission.
Rather than walk the dog out onto the ice, the Stars repelled Patty the K-9 from the rafters above. The awesome video ends with Flatt hugging former Navy Seal Ryan Parrot, who presented him with Patty, and an awesome meet and greet with Flatt and his family.
It was a great night all around as Patty came away happy, fans were given hats and the Stars beat the San Jose Sharks 1-0.