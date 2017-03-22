CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
FAQ: DFW Restaurant Week 2017

March 22, 2017 12:57 PM
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, charity, Dallas, DFW Restaurant Week, Lena Pope Home, North Texas Food Bank, Restaurant, Texas

North Texas’ hottest summer dining event, DFW Restaurant Week presented by Your Metroplex Cadillac Dealers is back for its 20h year, starting August 7, 2017!

• Dine Out and enjoy delicious three-course prix fixe dinners for $39 or $49, and two-course lunches for just $20
• Discover more than 125 of the finest restaurants across Dallas/Fort Worth
• Give Back with 20 percent of each meal donated to the North Texas Food Bank in the Dallas area and Lena Pope in Tarrant County, helping local children and families in need.

DFW Restaurant Week FAQs

Q: When is DFW Restaurant Week?
A: The 20th annual DFW Restaurant Week presented by Your Metroplex Cadillac Dealers begins Aug. 7-13, 2017, with many restaurants offering a Preview Weekend, Aug. 4-6 or extending for extra weeks through Aug. 26! Check out the official DFW Restaurant Week list for details!

Q: How much does it cost?
A: Restaurants offer three-course prix fixe dinners for either $39 or $49, as indicated on the official list. Many restaurants also offer the Cadillac Lunch Experience brought to you by Oak Farms Dairy featuring two courses for just $20. Twenty percent of each meal is donated to our one of our charity partners, the North Texas Food Bank or Lena Pope.

Q: Which restaurants are participating this year?
A: More than 125 restaurants throughout North Texas take part in summer’s hottest dining event! Check out the official DFW Restaurant Week list for participating restaurants, menus and offerings!

Q: How and when can I make dining reservations for DFW Restaurant Week?
A: Reservations open Monday, July 10! Book online, or contact restaurants directly. Be sure to specify that the reservation is for DFW Restaurant Week when booking your reservation, and don’t forget to ask for the DFW Restaurant Week menu when you arrive!

Q: Is there a lunch option?
A: Yes! Satisfy your mid-day appetite with the DFW Restaurant Week Cadillac Lunch Experience brought to you by Oak Farms Dairy. Spotlighting some of DFW’s hottest lunch spots, select restaurants will offer a special two-course lunch, priced at $20 a person, with $4 going to charity. Impress business clients, colleagues or friends with a tasty lunch that also gives back to the community!

Q: What is a Central Market Fourth Course Certificate and how can I get a one?
A: Many restaurants offer a FREE, additional “Fourth Course” dinner menu item when you present your Central Market Fourth Course Certificate. Beginning July 10, spend $25 at five local Central Market locations (Dallas – Lovers, Dallas – Preston Royal, Fort Worth, Plano, and Southlake) to receive a Fourth Course Certificate at the Info Desk with your qualifying receipt. Double certificates are offered on Reservation Day, July 10! Check out restaurants offering the Central Market Fourth Course on the official DFW Restaurant Week list.

Q: Will restaurants offer wine pairings or specialty cocktails?
A: Yes! Many restaurants offer wine pairings and themed cocktails! Please note that beverages are an extra charge and not included in the special dinner pricing. Refer to the restaurant’s DFW Restaurant Week menu or ask your server for details.

Q: What is the DFW Restaurant Week Kick Off Festival?
A: Kick-off summer’s hottest dining event with the DFW Restaurant Week Kick Off Festival presented, Thursday, Aug. 3rd! Enjoy a variety of culinary experiences by top restaurants, domestic and international wines, cocktails and more. Live entertainment by Linda Eder! Get your tickets soon at DFWRestaurantWeek.com.

Q: How does DFW Restaurant Week benefit local charities?
A: Participating restaurants donate twenty (20) percent of the price of each meal to the North Texas Food Bank in the Dallas area or Lena Pope in Tarrant County to help local children and families in need. That’s $4 for every lunch, $8 for every $39 dinner, and $10 for every $49 dinner!

Thanks for dining with us for DFW Restaurant Week presented by Your Metroplex Cadillac Dealers!

