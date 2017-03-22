CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

‘Gong Show’ Creator Chuck Barris Dies At 87

March 22, 2017 5:08 AM
Filed Under: Chuck Barris, Entertainment, game show, Television, The Gong Show

NEW YORK (AP) — Game show impresario Chuck Barris has died at 87.

Barris, the madcap producer of “The Gong Show” and “The Dating Game,” died of natural causes Tuesday afternoon at his home in Palisades, New York.

Publicist Paul Shefrin announced Barris’ death on behalf of his family.

In addition to being a game show creator, producer and host, he also was a best-selling author and had success in the music world. He wrote the 1962 hit record, “Palisades Park,” which was recorded by Freddy Cannon.

Barris is survived by his wife of 16 years.

