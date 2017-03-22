North Texas Red Cross Rolls Out New Blood Mobile

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (KRLD-AM) – The North Texas chapter of the American Red Cross has a new Blood Mobile, which has several improvements to make the process of donating blood quicker and more comfortable.

“We have three health history booths, as opposed to two on the old Blood Mobile,” said Communications Director Renee Felton. Because that’s one of the most time-consuming parts of the process, she said. “Adding that additional booth cuts down on the wait time and allows us to get donors in and out faster.”

Each of the donation beds inside the Blood Mobile has also been redesigned to allow technicians to draw blood from either arm, which should also speed up the process.

“Previously, you had to wait for a bed that would accommodate your preferred arm to come open,” Felton said.

The vehicle also has video screens playing TV and movies for donors and the entire bus is air-conditioned.

The new Blood Mobile has already been put into service.

The North Texas Red Cross hopes to eventually add to more new and improved buses to its fleet.

To make an appointment or for more information, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, click here or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

The Red Cross says a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.